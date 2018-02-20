NBC loved Rippon so much they tried to hire him. At first Rippon agreed, but after a backlash, he bailed. And Rippon, not exactly humble, said this about himself: “You know, I’m not like a gay icon, or America’s gay sweetheart. I’m just America’s sweetheart and I’m just an icon.”

Well. The “icon” finished 10th in the free skate (by our math that’s seven places out of a medal).

Then there’s the most famous of the Trump-hating Olympians — Lindsey Vonn. Before the Olympics, she said she would be representing the “people of the United States, not the president.”

Asked if she would accept an invite to the White House to meet Trump if she were to win a gold medal , Vonn said “absolutely not.”

“No. But I have to win to be invited,” she added.

Problem solved. Vonn came in sixth in the Super-G ski race — the gold medal was won by a snowboarder from the Czech Republic. A snowboarder!

We’re not happy the U.S. athletes failed (and Vonn could still win a medal in the downhill, so we’re pulling for her). But it is odd that all these athletes who dissed Trump went on to lose.

Don’t they know by now that if they just support him, they would have so much winning that they’d get bored with it?!